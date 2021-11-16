Unieuro flyer, crazy prices for the second episode of Black Friday

The Black Friday offers of the new Unieuro flyer continue, with interesting discounts on smart TVs, smartphones and accessories

The Black Friday by Unieuro continues under the sign of convenient offers. Available until next time November 18, the new flyer of the renowned electronics chain offers advantageous discounts on most of the product categories most desired by consumers, confirming the inevitable zero rate to spread the purchase price in ten monthly installments.

The second round of Unieuro Black Friday offers mainly focuses attention on smart TV. Among the most prominent products, the 55-inch Samsung QLED TV at 4K HDR resolution in promotion at 749 euros: for the first 2,000 pieces sold, a 42% discount will be guaranteed compared to the list price, which can be further reduced taking into account the state TV bonus. Equally remarkable is the offer on the LG 65-inch nanocell 4K TV at 899 euros (800 pieces), against a discount of 100 euros.

READ ALSO >>> Android apps on Windows 11, from today installing them is even easier

Galaxy S21 among the protagonists of the new Unieuro flyer

Among the absolute protagonists of the new Unieuro flyer there are also smartphones. On the top of the range front, we point out the presence of the Samsung Galaxy S21 at € 649.90 (2,000 pieces), while in the slightly lower range theOppo Find X3 Neo at € 549.90 (1,500 pieces), among the best devices on the market considering the aesthetic care, the excellent display and the photographic sector. Those looking for a smart and not too expensive smartphone can instead look to the Realme GT Master, on offer at 299.90 euros (3,500 pieces); among the cheap terminals, on the other hand, there is Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro at € 179.90 (10,000 pieces), one of the best choices for value for money despite the presence of the next generation models.

READ ALSO >>> A new Huawei notebook is on the horizon: dates and possible features

There are also accessories, an evidently central category in view of the Christmas period, as well as laptops and large appliances. It is possible to view the new Unieuro flyer to the following address, reminding you that the deadline of validity of the second round of the Black Friday offers will coincide with the day of next November 18th.