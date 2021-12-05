Unieuro flyer, with I Natalissimi iPhone and other tech devices at unmissable prices

The promotions continue in view of Christmas. Unieuro has just presented I Natalissimi with a new flyer

We are experiencing one of the most flourishing times of the year when it comes to discounts and promotions. A week ago we left the Black Friday, which was followed by the Cyber ​​Monday. And now they’re expecting the holiday season, but major tech and e-commerce chains don’t want to waste time.

It is the case of Unieuro who, yesterday, launched a new leaflet called “I Natalissimi”. From 3 to 24 December 2021 you can take advantage of super discounts for what concerns the main devices related to the world of technology.

Unieuro flyer, the best discounts of “I Natalissimi”

With “I Natalissimi” by Unieuro, the promotions not to be missed are many. Let’s start from the cover of the flyer, which presents the Samsung 55 ″ Smart TV in maxi discount at 549 euros, with a reduction of 25% compared to the 849 list. And with the Bonus TV, you can take it home for € 449. Space also for notebooks, with the HP model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory for € 599. On the smartphone side, there is the Samsung Galaxy A52 in promotion at 299 euros, with a discount of 21% compared to the 379.00 euros of the list.

Staying on smartphones, it is impossible not to mention the iPhone. Model 13 128GB you can find it for sale at 899 euros, with the possibility of paying the total cost in installments. 649 euros for the iPhone 12 Mini, available in the 64GB version. Still remaining on the Apple theme, the MacBook Air is on sale at 1199 euros, with a 13% discount on the list price. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a smartwatch, there is‘Apple Watch Series SE on sale at 299 euros in the 40mm version and 329 euros for the 44mm version. If you want to access all the discounts, just click on this link.