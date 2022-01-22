Unieuro flyer, with the “Xiaomi Special” crazy discounts on Redmi Note and Xiaomi 11T

Unieuro has recently launched a new flyer linked to the “Xiaomi Special” discount period. Here are some of the best deals

Discounts from the main ones electronics chains they never end. In these first weeks of 2022, the big brands are battling each other with decidedly convenient initiatives and offers. Also Unieuro added to the list, with a new flyer linked to the “Xiaomi special”.

As you can easily deduce from the name, the window in question is dedicated to the products of the Chinese company. There are top-of-the-range products at super discounted prices, with the possibility of taking them home your dream smartphone on offer.

Unieuro flyer, here are some of the best offers available

With a new flyer, Unieuro presented the initiative “Xiaomi special”. Valid until next time January 27, 2022, allows you to take home some top-of-the-range products of the Chinese company at decidedly bargain prices. Let’s start from Redmi, with the Note 10 Pro on offer for only 279 euros. Space also for the Xiaomi 11T, which can be purchased at an incredible 449 euros. Smart TVs, tablets and various accessories could not be missing, for a catalog that has never been so vast before. An example? The Smart TV Xiaomi TV P1E 43-inch available at a discount at 349 euros. And there is also the air fryer Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, available for 89 euros.

The advice is to take a look at the flyer in question, especially if you are passionate about the brand in question and want to switch to a latest generation smartphone (or other tech products). Xiaomi. The Asian company is mainly known for offering devices with top-of-the-range technical specifications at affordable prices to the general public. You can take a look at the available promos for yourself by going to the official website of Unieuro.