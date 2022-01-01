Unieuro, last hours for the Last Minute offer on the 128GB iPhone 13

We know: you are ready to uncork the sparkling wine (just like Samsung decided to do with a refund of up to 700 euros on Neo QLED TVs). However, you should not underestimate these last hours that separate us from 2022. In fact, from Unieuro it is available a Last Minute offer on the 128GB iPhone 13.

More precisely, the device is offered at a price of 899 euros through the official website of Unieuro. From this last portal we learn that generally the cost of the product would amount to 939 euros, so it is a possible saving of 40 euros. That might not sound like much, but given the period of general product availability and the fact that the iPhone 13 range was announced recently (i.e. in September 2021), you understand that this could be a good opportunity.

In any case, the promotion is part of Unieuro’s Apple Last Minute initiative, which it will expire with the arrival of 2022. Put simply, the offer will only remain available for a few hours following the publication of this news (it was therefore right to provide you with a “reminder”). Among other things, it is interesting to note that at the time of writing there is also a certain possibility of choice in terms of colors, as the Mezzanotte, Galassia, Blu and (PRODUCT) RED variants are available on the official website of Unieuro. (the Rosa model is not available instead).

In short, if you like toast the new year with an iPhone 13, Unieuro’s offer could be intriguing. This is also due to the fact that the availability of the product elsewhere is not exactly the best (just see Amazon Italy).