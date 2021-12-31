Unieuro Last Minute, Android Smart TV on offer for just 179 euros!

The main chains that operate in the tech field on the Italian territory are working hard in these last hours that separate us from 2022. In fact, after the MediaWorld discount on a low cost TV, it is time to analyze a promotion linked to an Android Smart TV sold at an attractive price.

Going more into the details of the initiative, the Innohit IH32S television is offered at a cost of € 179.99 through the official Unieuro portal. From this last website we learn that usually the price of the model would be 219.90 euros. It is therefore sufficient to carry out a quick calculation to understand that there is a possible savings of 39.91 euros (or 18%). In any case, the offer is linked to Unieuro’s Last Minute Xmas initiative, which will only continue until 30 December 2021. This means that, following the publication of this news, you will only have a few hours available to take advantage of the promotion. .

At the price quoted above you can take home a TV with a 32-inch panel and HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels). It is therefore a particularly low cost product, designed for those with few needs. However, it is interesting to note the presence of the Android operating system, which guarantees access to the various smart features of the case. In addition, there is clearly no lack of support for DVB-S2 and DVB-T2 standards.

In short, if you are looking for a cheap TV but still want to access apps like those of Netflix and YouTube, you might want to take a look at theoffer initiated by Unieuro.