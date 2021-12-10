Unieuro, overestimation of your (but not only smartphone) used

Unity is strength. Reiterated. Unieuro and Samsung still together in the name of a strong overvaluation of your smartphone, in case you choose to buy a specific mobile phone from the South Korean giant, one of the leading brands in the world.

The Romagna company (from Forlì), first in terms of number of shops and turnover with a 20% share, operating with its chain of stores also in San Marino, continues to enrich its promo on Samsung, with new and interesting initiatives.

Until January 3, in fact, a Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G for only 749 euros (instead of 1,079, list price), Unieuro will evaluate your old device up to 970 euros. The promotion is also valid for leaflets, which are so popular among young people, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G.

Smartphone supervision: how it works

Even if the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 (which have presumably slipped to the first quarter of 2022, also due to the global chipset crisis), the Galaxy S21 + remains a master phone: thanks to a cinema-level 8K resolution, it is the object of desire of photo lovers: camera 64MP, with the fastest processor ever and a battery that stays with you all day.

Folders are the smartphones of the moment for many. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is characterized by a very youthful design and colors: 6.7-inch display, Megapixel Tot 12, memory capacity-GB, Memory 128 GB. The 1.9-inch external display shows you notifications allowing you to use them intuitively, the world’s first water-resistant foldable, with IPX8.16 certification Capable of withstanding a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, without interrupting the live video stream.

Flex mode makes the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G a smartphone that opens to show its unique ability to stand upright, a symmetrical and balanced format allows it to open to reveal the next generation smartphone era. When the display Infinity 7.6 ”Flex lights up, the camera disappears under the display, AMOLED Infinity Flex 22.5: 18 without a hole for the camera, leaving only the content displayed on the screen, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G enjoys a discount that takes it from 1099 euros to 899 euros, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from 256GB is 1,399 euros, instead of 1,849. For super-evaluation it is not necessary to bring a smartphone, tablet, notebook or wearable are fine. Depending on the category, your device could be valued up to 950, 970, 950 and 300 euros: categories available on the Unieuro portal.

To take advantage of the promo, just buy one of the three Samsung-branded smartphones, register the purchase on the official Samsung website by January 24, 2022, requesting the evaluation as indicated in the Terms and conditions. You can book collection of your old device within 45 days of receiving the final email.