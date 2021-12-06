Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G discounted by 30% with free notebook!

After having explored Unieuro’s Natalissimi promotional initiative, let’s go back to take a look at the “virtual shelves” of the well-known chain due to a combination of promotions relating to Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G smartphone.

More precisely, in the context of the aforementioned “Natalissimi” flyer, which will be active until December 24, 2021, a 30% discount on the device has been launched. In fact, now Unieuro offers the smartphone at 749 euros (8 / 128GB), instead of the previous 1,079 euros. In simple terms, you can save 330 euros. Not bad, also considering the fact that the availability on Amazon Italy, which offers the device at 749 euros, is rather limited at the time of writing. The price in any case is 749 euros also from MediaWorld.

The most interesting aspect of the promotion, however, both as regards Unieuro and as regards MediaWorld, is the fact that until 19 December 2021 it is possible to obtain a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go notebook against the purchase of the smartphone. In fact, as you can read on the Unieuro portal page dedicated to the initiative, by purchasing a product belonging to the Galaxy S21 Series 5G range and registering the purchase, you will be able to obtain this benefit.

In short, it could be a good opportunity to take home two products related to the Samsung ecosystem.