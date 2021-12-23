Unieuro, Samsung QLED 2021 Smart TV discounted by 42% for the end of the year

After having explored Unieuro’s offer on a Bluetooth mouse, let’s go back to analyzing the proposals of the well-known chain. It is indeed intriguing to take a look at one discount for a QLED Smart TV from Samsung.

In particular, as part of the “Sottocosto Continua” initiative (which will continue until December 30, 2021), the Samsung QE55Q70A model is offered at a cost of € 749.90 through the Unieuro website. The latter portal reports that previously the price of the TV was 1,299 euros, so the discount is equal to 549.10 euros. Put simply, it is possible to have a savings of 42%.

Recall that the TV involved is all in all recently released, as falls within the 2021 range of the popular brand. It is in fact the 55-inch QLED model with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The HDMI ports are 4, while the operating system is Tizen. DVB-T2 and DVB-S2? Obviously there is no lack of support.

To better understand the goodness ofUnieuro’s offer, we have carried out some research on the prices proposed for this specific model by the other major online stores. In this way, we became aware of the fact that the Amazon Italy retailers offer the product for 838.99 euros. We could not find the TV on the official MediaWorld website instead. In short, it could be a good opportunity for a certain type of user.