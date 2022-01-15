Unieuro, the Fuorutto cuts the price on a Dyson product: -33%!

Continue on Out of all of Unieuro, the flyer launched a few days ago and valid both online and in stores. Among the many offers proposed by the distribution chain, we find one that also concerns a Dyson product, on which a 33% reduction is offered.

This is the Dyson Pure Cool Link, the purifier and air fan that can be purchased at a price of 299.90 euros, with a saving of 33% compared to the list price of 449.90 euros. Figures in hand, this is a very interesting discount.

The Dyson Pure Cool Link, according to the data released by the English manufacturer, it is able to automatically remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants present in the air, including particles down to 0.1 microns. The integrated system purifies all year round, with a higher speed airflow that guarantees higher purification during the summer, when fresh air is also needed. Inside there is also a night mode, which monitors and purifies the air even at night but with a dimmed light display and quieter settings so as not to wake the inhabitants of the house. Dyson points out that it can also remove potentially toxic fumes and odors, such as paint fumes.