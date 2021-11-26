Unieuro’s best offers for Black Friday until December 2nd

The Black Friday Unieuro offers continue until 2 December with the “Gran Finale Manà Manà” initiative. Inside the article you will find a substantial selection of the best offers to buy smartphones, tablets, wearables and much more.

Black Friday Unieuro: smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 512 GB (Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver), on offer at 1599 euros instead of 1949 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256 GB (Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Green), on offer at 1549 euros instead of 1849 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, Phantom Silver), on offer at 1099 euros instead of 1279 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 256 GB (Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver), on offer at 899 euros instead of 1129 euros;

iPhone 12 Pro 256 (Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue), on offer at 899 euros instead of 1199 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB (Lavender), on offer at 849 euros instead of 1149 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 256 GB (Phantom Gray), on offer in 799 euros instead of 929 euros;

iPhone 12 128 GB (White, Black, Blue, Purple, Product RED, Black, Green), on offer at 779 euros instead of 889 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128 GB (Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver), on offer at 699 euros instead of 1079 euros;

ASUS ZenFone 8 (Black), on offer at 549.90 euros instead of 699 euros;

OPPO Find X3 Neo (Starlight Black, Galactic Silver), on offer at 549.90 euros instead of 799.99 euros;

Xiaomi 11T (Blue, Gray, White), on offer at 459.90 EUR instead of 549.90 euros;

Realme GT Neo2 (Green), on offer in 449.90 euros instead of 549.90 euros;

OPPO Reno 6 (Blue), on offer in 449.90 euros instead of 499.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, on offer in 399 euros instead of 499 euros;

Motorola Edge 20 (Gray), on offer in 359.90 euros instead of 449.90 euros;

Realme GT Master Edition (Black, Gray), on offer at 349.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros;

OPPO Find X3 Lite (Astral Blue, Starry Black), on offer at 299.90 euros instead of 499.99 euros;

Redmi Note 10 Pro, on offer in € 279.90 instead of 329.90 euros;

OPPO A94 5G (Cosmo Blue, Fluid Black), on offer at 269.90 euros instead of 369.99 euros;

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Green, White), on offer in 199.99 euros instead of 299 euros;

OPPO A53s (Fancy Blue, Electric Black), on offer at 159.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Redmi 9C (Gray), on offer in 149.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, Blue, White), on offer at 129.99 euros instead of 179.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy A02S (Green, White), on offer in 119.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros.

Black Friday Unieuro: wearable

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, on offer in 299.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros;

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42 mm, on offer a 229 euros instead of 259.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44 mm, on offer in 199.99 euros instead of 299.90 euros;

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38 mm, on offer a 199 euros instead of € 229.99;

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, on offer in 169.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver), on offer at 159.99 euros instead of € 229.99;

Garmin Venu SQ, on offer in 139.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (Graphite), on offer in 119.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros;

Garmin Forerunner 45, on offer at 119.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros;

Fitbit Versa 2, on offer a 109.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Black, White, Mystic Bronze), on offer at 99.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros;

Huawei Watch GT 2, on offer in 99.99 euros instead of € 229.99;

Xiaomi Mi Watch (Black, Beige, Blue), on offer at 99.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros;

Huawei Freebuds 4i, on offer in 59.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros;

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, on offer in 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros.

Black Friday Unieuro: tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi, on offer at 399 euros instead of 649.90 euros;

Lenovo Tab P11, on offer in 199.99 euros instead of 299.90 euros;

Lenovo Tab M10, on offer in 159.99 euros instead of 219.90 euros;

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi, on offer at 99 euros instead of 169.99 euros.

