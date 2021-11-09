Unigasket is now shopping in the motorbike sector

The strategic growth of Unigasket continues which, in full lockdown, has decided to reconvert and further broaden the market horizons of the Villongo group, located in the Sebino gasket district, a world leader in the design and production of pipes for over 30 years. and industrial gaskets in Ptfe, silicone and thermoplastic polymers. The Bergamo-based company, 75% controlled by Pfh Palladio Holding and 25% by Vittorio Calissi, has completed the acquisition of the majority stake in Allegri Cesare spa, a leading company in the supply of fluid transport solutions specialized in the motorbike sector and for various industrial applications. Company founded in 1951 in Sesto San Giovanni is also active in the production and marketing of flexible hoses (PTFE) and assembled fittings for the motorcycle, chemical and industrial sector. The turnover, of around 7 million euros in 2020, is achieved with primary operators, including Brembo, Ducati and Lamborghini.

This new additional acquisition represents an important strategic development for Unigasket – only in August it had acquired the majority stake in the Dutch Polyfluor Plastics Bv – and allows the Group to strengthen its manufacturing leadership position in some specific segments of the fluorinated polymer market, such as that of brake hose for motorcycles. «Since the first contacts – say Claudio and Massimo Allegri, on behalf of Allegri Cesare spa – we have welcomed the possibility of becoming part of the Unigasket group with great enthusiasm. In addition to the potential commercial and production synergies, which will allow Allegri to accelerate its growth path, we have identified a great affinity of values ​​and objectives, based on production excellence and customer service “. “We are very honored to be the new reference shareholders of a historic company such as Allegri Cesare – says Vittorio Calissi, president of the Unigasket group – the Allegri product range, of extraordinary quality, is strongly synergistic with Unigasket and further strengthens our positioning in fluorinated polymer tubes, which will increasingly find use in new generation technologies thanks to their exceptional physical-mechanical performance. Claudio and Massimo Allegri will contribute, with their deep knowledge of the market, to strengthen our work team ».