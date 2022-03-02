Unihertz TickTock: analysis, price and characteristics

Photo : Carlos Zahumenszky / Gizmodo

Imagine that you could merge one of those shockproof, waterproof and abuse-proof phones with a smartwatch. The fruit of this unusual union would be something very similar to the Unihertz TickTock, an armored mobile with a second circular screen on the back. And no, the design is not the only debatable part here.

The Unihertz TickTock (the name has nothing to do with the video social network) is the mobile manufacturer’s riskiest bet ruggerized for this year, and it is as much in form as in function. Personally, I don’t really like the design of that second screen in the form of a traditional watch face, but there is nothing written about tastes. What I do have to concede is that the metal piece that surrounds both the 1.3-inch-diameter screen and the cameras makes the whole thing rock-hard.

Design

The comparison goes beyond resistance, because carrying the TickTock on you is like carrying a stone in your pocket. Mobile is huge. It measures 176 x 85.6 and its thickness is 14.9mm, almost double what we usually see in conventional mobiles. As if that were not enough, it weighs 308 grams, which almost puts it squarely in the blunt weapon category.

In exchange for that considerable volume, TickTock offers an external metal and rubber structure that seems made to withstand an earthquake. I say it seems, because Unihertz does not specify if it has any kind of military-grade certification, only that it is waterproof to IP69. In my tests I have thrown it on the ground a few times recording the result in slow motion. What I’ve found is that the internal weight distribution makes it tend to always fall on the sides, which is obviously perfect because that’s where the thickest armor is. What I’m not sure about is whether it would withstand a direct hit on one of its screens if, for example, you were just unlucky enough to land it flat on a pebble.

Likewise, I have submerged it in the icy water of a mountain lake and it has come out of the dip unperturbed. I dare not say that the Unihertz TickTock is indestructible at all , but all that extra weight can not be in vain. A good detail of being submersible is that on the left side there are two completely configurable red buttons with which we can access specific functions without having to touch the screen. The fingerprint sensor, by the way, is on the right side, above the power button. Unlock quickly and without complications.

the two screens

Speaking of screens, protected by frames so thick that they seem taken from a mobile phone from 10 years ago, we find a 6.5-inch screen with a great resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Although the panel is an LCD, it looks good even in bright light. The same thing happens to the back, whose resolution is 360×360 pixels.

Let’s stop for a moment on this second screen. We said above that the rear screen seemed questionable to me not only from a design point of view. The reason is that I don’t know if it’s really worth it for the use it has. To begin with, its functions are managed from an app created by Unihertz and at the moment they are quite limited. Right now you can:

See the time, the date, the steps you have taken or the remaining battery by double-tapping the screen.

Control in a very basic way (play, pause, change and switch between songs) the musical reproduction of any music app. I’ve tried Spotify and it works, but you can’t choose playlists or do anything other than turn the music on and off.

Read notifications. They are accessed by sliding down the small screen. It’s fine, but it doesn’t allow you to open a message to see it in its entirety or interact with it through, for example, canned replies, so its usefulness is very limited.

Answer a phone call that starts automatically in hands-free mode if you pick up from the secondary screen.

Take photos using the small round screen. This is the function that gives the most advantages because the photos taken with the main camera have much better quality than those of the front selfies (The Unihertz TickTock also has a front camera in case you want to use it). Also, you can see yourself enough to frame the photo well. In this sense, the TickTock camera app does a good job and really brings something that other phones don’t have.

Unihertz says that as time goes by I will add more features to this screen, but right now what can be done with it is not enough to justify its existence.

Power, battery, sound…

In terms of power, it must be recognized that the TickTock is one of the most powerful armored mobiles that have fallen into our hands in the last two years. Its processor is a Mediatek Dimensity 700 and it is supported by 8GB of RAM and 128 of expandable storage space via MicroSD cards. The Dimensity 700 is a 7-nanometer 5G chipset released in 2020 with eight cores (Two ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.2 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 at 2 GHz for low-power tasks). It is more or less equivalent to a Snapdragon 720G and we can find it in phones like the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

It is, in short, a mid-range, but that does not mean that it does not work well. In fact, the Unihertz TickTock feels nimble in most tasks and you can even play with it normally as long as you don’t abuse the graphics settings. The sound, by the way, comes from a single speaker on the back. It’s an unusual position, but it fits in with the idea of ​​using the secondary display for your music player or taking calls. Its sound is pretty decent.

The battery deserves a separate mention. Unihertz is always generous in this section and TickTock is no exception. It has a 6000mAh battery inside that lasts two long days with normal use. It is also the first of the company to integrate fast charging at 30w.

At the software level, the TickTock has Android 11 (they do not mention if it is upgradable to 12) with a handful of extra applications that, for a change, are quite useful. There is, for example, an ambient sound meter, a barometer (the phone has a built-in barometer among its sensors), or different measurement tools to calculate heights, angles or levels.

The cameras of the armored vehicles begin to stand out

Normally armored mobiles tend to have mediocre cameras. I am very pleased to see that this is not the case. I keep missing more options in the native camera, but that is something that can be fixed by installing a third party camera. The TickTok comes equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. There is no wide-angle lens, zoom lens, or macro lens, but it takes very decent photos for a mobile of this type. It is probably the first time that I find the cameras enjoyable in this type of mobile. These are some of the photos he takes.

Apart from the normal camera, there is an underwater camera app that transfers the controls to the physical buttons and allows you to take some pretty good photos. At night or in low light it is inevitable that noise will come out, but it can be used.

In summary

The Unihertz TickTock is a competent mid-range mobile that is beginning to get very close to what should be a armored high end. Its biggest problem, at least for me, is that its size and weight are disproportionate to what I’m used to. Likewise, Unihertz would do well to define exactly what we can or cannot do with mobile at the resistance level.

The secondary display isn’t a bad concept, but here it relies too much on design, and too little on function. Perhaps in the future Unihertz will find more uses for this round screen, but right now it is wasted. The good news is that at the performance level it works quite well, its main screen is very good, its cameras are quite competent and its battery life is excellent. If you are looking for a mobile to mistreat it on your high mountain expeditions, it is probably a good option. Also, it is not particularly expensive. Cost $399 on their website.