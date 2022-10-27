Unilever recalls dry shampoos due to carcinogenic ingredient

Unilever has withdrawn from the market certain shampoos brand spray dry Dove, Nexxus, Smooth, TIGI Y TRESemmédue to the presence of benzenea chemical that can cause cancer.

The US Food and Drug Administration reported that dry hair care products were created before October 2021 and distributed to retailers in the country.

The voluntary product recall includes Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist Y Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive.

Exposure to benzene, a human carcinogen, can occur through inhalation, oral intake, and skin contact and has been linked to the development of cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer, according to the product release notice. the gondolas.

The FDA advised that consumers who have purchased spray dry shampoo products should stop using affected products and visit UnileverRecall.com for brand instructions and to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Unilever thus joins the company Procter & Gamble (P&G), which last year recalled 30 aerosol hair care products, including many dry shampoos and conditioners, with a warning that the products could contain benzene.

P&G also had to recall more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret brand spray deodorants under the same warning.

French cosmetics giant L’Oréal is also affected by product recalls linked to cancer risk, as a 32-year-old woman from Missouri filed a lawsuit alleging that one of its hair-smoothing products hair was related to the diagnosis of uterine cancer that she received in 2018, after more than a decade using these products.

A full list of affected products and consumption codes can be found here. No other product of Unilever or its brands are affected by this recall, the company stated in a press release.

The list of affected products includes:

Dove

Dove Volume and Opacity Dry Shampoo

Dove Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo

Dove Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo

Dove Ultra Clean Dry Shampoo

Dove Invisible Dry Shampoo

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Clarifying Charcoal Dry Shampoo

Dove Go Active Dry Shampoo

Nexxus

Nexxus Dry Refreshing Mist Shampoo

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Smooth

Refreshing shampoo for Suave Dry hair

Suave Professionals Refresh and Revive Dry Shampoo

TRESemmé

TRESemmé Volumizing Dry Shampoo

TRESemmé Fresh & Clean Dry Shampoo

TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

rockaholics

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo