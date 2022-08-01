Unimaginable: the unusual phobias of celebrities

The famous they have in their life the virtue or in some cases, the misfortune, of having managed to make their dreams come true and stand out in some area, placing their day, activities and existence in general, in the public sphere. It is that no situation in the entertainment world goes unnoticed, everything adds up when it comes to disclosing content and we will refer to this in these lines.

The famous like everyone in general they have phobias, but there are some that surprised us because of their essential link with fear. The interesting thing is that several brought them to light so that in some way it begins to normalize and not be taken as something so strange.

If we refer to the field of Psychiatry, according to the definition of the Royal Spanish Academy, phobias are: “Anguishing and uncontrollable fear of certain ideas, objects or situations, which is known to be absurd and is close to obsession”. With this we begin to list some that have the ‘celebrities’.

Some of these figures have the possibility of going to the beach, in their productions this scenario appears, but the reality is that there are elements of it that cause considerable discomfort, Taylor Swift, for example, is afraid of sea urchins, Rihanna suffers from ichthyophobia, which is the fear of fish, Adele of seagulls and Scarlett Johansson, this is more common, ornithophobia, of all kinds of birds.

For their part, the insects, reptiles and animals of the forest also claimed their victims, Justin Timberlake, does not get along with spiders and his arachnophobia. Matt Damon, is another character who does not tolerate snakes, this is called ophidiophobia and finally, Katie Holmes is paralyzed when she sees raccoons, on one occasion instead of running away, she barked at him, to keep him away.

Due to their work performance, it is common for them to take flights to be able to speed up the time of filming or work projects, for the same reason it would be believed that they have a lot of experience in this matter. It is not the case of Jennifer Aniston who has aerophobia and Uma Thurman, claustrophobia.

Other fears that were unimaginable causing surprise was for example in the case of the famous Johnny Depp who is afraid of clowns, coulrophobia is the name given in this case. Many of his most important roles had the peculiarity that his attire and aesthetic resembled what he fears.

To end this list of phobias of the famous, we will mention some that, like the previous one, are amazing. The chewing gums are the terror of Oprah Winfrey, what’s more, she asks that they never be near her. Pamela Anderson, one of the most beautiful faces, has catoptrophobia, she cannot look at herself in the mirror, even more so if she has a report, turn off the screens, unpublished. Did you know any of these?