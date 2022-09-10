Unimaginable: This is Jennifer Aniston’s favorite adult drink

In addition to the 15-15-15 exercise method and its girl crush



Jennifer Aniston is the kind of celebrity who literally seems to radiate health. We’ve been privy to her secrets ever since she graced our screens as Rachel on Friends, but it looks like she’s been keeping some secrets, which have just come to light.

Exhibit A: your alcohol consumption. In an interview with InStyle, the actress said that she consciously avoids “exotic” cocktails. His fate of hers? “A margarita, clean, without sugar, or a dirty martini”, he told the magazine. “When someone asks, ‘Would you like a blueberry, coconut, cucumber, spice or hibiscus, whatever?’ I say ‘No, I wouldn’t.’

“But when I moved into my house, some people gave me tequilas of the month as housewarming gifts. I have a cellar of all kinds of liquors; you could come here and probably order whatever you want.”

Fortunately, Jen has willpower for days: “I only have two or three drinks, tops,” she added.

Exhibit B: exercise. Jen went on to reveal that when it comes to working out, she relies on the 15-15-15 method.

“I had an injury last fall and could only do Pilates,” she explained. “Which I love. But I was missing the kind of sweat when you try. I’m going back to my 15-15-15, which is a 15-minute elliptical. And then just old school: I can chase myself in a gym. I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.” Living for that daily move, Jen.

And just when we thought we couldn’t rate her anymore, she shared that just like us, she has her own girl crush.

“J-Lo,” she said. “I want to know what gives him the appearance that he is about to be boiling. It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at someone, but she’s so beautiful.”

The pair have previously been seen chatting at events, but Jen has her own solid group of close-knit friends. However, like many people, the pandemic means she has had to cut ties with some.

“There is still a large group of people who are against vaccines or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she said. “I just lost a few people in my weekly routine who refused or didn’t disclose [si habían sido vacunadas o no] and it was unfortunate,” he added.

“I feel that it is their moral and professional obligation to inform, since we are not all in groups and being evaluated every day. It’s complicated because everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but a lot of opinions don’t feel based on anything other than fear or propaganda.”

A woman who stands her ground: we approve.

