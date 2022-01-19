uninspiring first votes, the Ubisoft game does not shine – Nerd4.life

Reviews of Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Extraction and we can therefore make a collection of first grades emerged online from various international newspapers, which apparently prove to be uninspiring, with the new Ubisoft game appearing don’t shine particularly, among the criticism.
In the meantime, let’s see the votes collected by Metacritic regarding the PS5 version, the one that currently has the largest amount of reviews recorded and is currently with a Metascore of 72 out of about twenty articles:
- Games Heroes – 95
- God is a Geek – 90
- The Loadout – 90
- JeuxActu – 80
- Press Start – 80
- Noisy Pixel – 80
- Wccftech – 79
- WellPlayed – 75
- GamesRadar + – 70
- Destructoid – 70
- Hardcore Gamer – 70
- VGC – 60
- XGN – 60
- Trusted Reviews – 60
- Attack of the Fanboy – 60
- Screen Rant – 60
- Inverse – 50
In general, the evaluations reward the originality of some solutions and the setting even compared to the previous chapter, in addition to some mechanics of gameplay which work particularly well. The problems seem to relate to the structure of the game modes which leads to a certain repetition and a lack of interest in progression.
In any case, this is a game that will have to be evaluated over time, as well as Rainbow Six: Siege, since it is based on multiplayer, continuous support and a close-knit community.