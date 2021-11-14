Uninstall these 7 applications now, they too contain the Joker virus

The dangerous Joker malware is back once again and hides in different applications for Android that you would do well to delete immediately. The last time it was spotted in early summer in 8 apps, while in this case it was found in 7 other apps

Joker is back (again): delete these Android apps now

Joker, as the dangerous virus is “nicknamed”, appeared for the first time in 2017, and since then has cyclically reappeared hiding in some applications for Android devices. This time 7 applications are indicted, which could be able to do a lot of damage, such as stealing information from your smartphone or subscribing to unsolicited paid services.

Based on what was reported by the cybersecurity company Zscaler (quoted by The Razon), the app to be deleted immediately from your Android smartphone or tablet are the following:

Now QRcode Scan – more than 10000 installations

EmojiOne Keyboard – more than 50,000 installations

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper – more than 1000 installations

Dazzling Keyboard – more than 10 installations

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer – more than 100 installations

Super Hero-Effect – more than 5000 installations

Classic Emoji Keyboard – more than 5000 installations

The apps should all have been removed from the Google Play Store, but if you still have them installed you should delete them immediately. Although the store controls are not infallible, we still invite you to use only the most reliable sources to download applications for your devices.

