Union Berlin beats Cologne without COVID restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — It was the day they had long awaited.

Union Berlin and its fans celebrated the end of the coronavirus restrictions on Friday with a resounding 1-0 win over Cologne in a Bundesliga match played with the stadium at its full capacity of 22,012.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi’s 12th goal of the German league season helped the Union overpower the visitors and move up to seventh in the table with six games remaining in the campaign.

An error by Jonas Hector was the deciding factor. The Cologne captain had the ball close to his own goal but apparently did not see Awoniyi, who gladly accepted the inadvertent pass to beat goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe in the 49th minute.

The result helped the Union end a run of three games without a win. But that was just the icing on the cake for the euphoric Union supporters.

Even the ultras who boycotted the club’s last sold-out game — a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on November 20 — returned. Avid fans did not turn out for the derby in protest against the use of masks and other restrictions imposed to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Germany was dealing with its fourth wave of infections at the time and authorities determined that only those who presented evidence of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus or having recovered from the disease could enter the stadium. The sale of alcoholic beverages was also not allowed in the derby.

All of these precautions were lifted on Friday, the day the vast majority of measures to curb the spread of the virus were scrapped in Berlin even as infection rates remain high across the country.