Unions against the junta: “Fugatti takes selfies in vaccination centers, while the company closes the pneumology department of Santa Chiara” – Chronicle

TRENTO. “While President Fugatti takes selfies in front of the vaccination centers, the Director of the APSS closes the pneumology department of Santa Chiara in Trento”. The comment of the unions – all of them – of the Public Function sector is very harsh.

Cgil Fp, Cisl Fp, UIL FPL Sanità, Nursing up and Fenalt after having been informed by their associates of the closure of the Operating Unit and the transfer of the same to the Infectious Diseases department, take note and support the concerns, requests and proposals of the staff Doctor, Nursing, OSS and All Staff of the Pneumology Unit of the Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento.

«Yesterday a letter was sent from these Professionals to the top management of the Healthcare Company to pay attention to the difficult and worrying situation that will arise with the closure of the ward. We believe it is important that this letter is also forwarded to the Provincial Council and the Department of Health since the responsibilities of such serious choices are of a technical but above all political nature.

The same signatories opportunely underline that we can no longer talk about unforeseen and unpredictable situations, given that we are at the end of the second year of a pandemic that shows no sign of ending and therefore the choices made up to now are to be called into question, i.e. navigation to seen without a clear perspective to address in a structural way a shortage of personnel well dating back in time that the pandemic has only exacerbated, forcing enormous and no longer sustainable efforts by the personnel in force in the various structures.

Now, given that in this specific sector of Pneumology one cannot rely on accredited private individuals, entire Operating Units such as that of Pneumology are closed, putting at serious risk the needs and urgencies of non-Covid respiratory diseases in which this Operating Unit deals .

Among other things, with the transfer of the ward and merging the pulmonology staff with that of infectious diseases, further discomfort is created for the staff of the latter ward, who will now have to assist patients with sub-intensive respiratory insufficiency, without having received adequate training, there are also evident logistical limits of the department, which will only aggravate the situation of an already stressed staff.

Beyond the gossip and political propaganda, this emerges from the management of the Trentino Healthcare in this still dramatic phase as regards the pandemic, the usual habit of moving important resources towards Private Healthcare. We recall all the 120 million euros of cuts for Public Health that had been foreseen by the Provincial Council and the increase instead of resources for the accredited private one, the self-referential management of service personnel, lack of clarity and transparency on the resources allocated by the National Government for the emergency, indifference to the requests for comparison by the trade unions and the Health Professionals themselves, denial of resources for the contract renewal 2019 – 2021, of the specific allowances for the Healthcare Personnel and not, for the revision of the professional regulations.

For this reason, the reasons for the general public employment strike called for on December 16th are further strengthened and we invite all staff to participate in the assemblies of December 7th and 9th at the Trento and Rovereto Hospitals. Furthermore, tomorrow through a letter we will ask for explanations from the top management regarding the closure of the Pneumology of Trento ».

CGIL FP Secretary of Trentino Luigi Diaspro

CISL FP secretary of Trentino Giuseppe Pallanch

UILFPL Health Secretary of Trentino Giuseppe Varagone

Provincial Coordinator Nursing up Trento Cesare Hoffer

FeNALT Secretary Maurizio Valentinotti