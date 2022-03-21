unions demand a common framework

Marino Barona and Rosa Cuadrado.

The Primary Care Group of the Negotiation Area has transferred this Wednesday its proposals to the Ministry of Health, as part of the Action Plan for Primary and Community Care for the years 2022 and 2023. A first contact that the union forces have described as “disappointing” given that the representatives of the ministerial body have not put any measures on the table. “They have limited themselves to listening to the assessments on the situation of Primary Care in Spain,” he explains. square roseresponsible for Public Union Action of the Federation of Health and Socio-Sanitary Sectors of the CCOO (FSS-CCOO), demanding a “homogeneous solution”.

Among the proposals that have been put forward, Marine Baronaattached to the Secretary of Union Action of the Nursing Union (Satse), present at the meeting, explained to Vicenç Martínez, general director of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health, that Primary Care has been enduring cuts for a long time; a situation that has been aggravated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and that not only affects the professionals of the National Health System (SNS), but also the patients.

“We have explained that a series of conditions must come out of this Working Group that make a more favorable work environment and an improvement in working conditions”, he begins. Although the unions understand that working conditions are the responsibility of the different Autonomous Communities, they consider that yes, a common framework can be established.

Aspects to review in Primary Care

Among the aspects that the union considers should be reviewed and, therefore, improved, Barona highlights:

Organizational conditions : increase in templates that allow taking on specific incidents that occur in Primary Care; minimum time per patient; and the possibility for each professional to be responsible for their agenda.

: increase in templates that allow taking on specific incidents that occur in Primary Care; minimum time per patient; and the possibility for each professional to be responsible for their agenda. Remuneration conditions : payment for travel to local clinics; Availability of vehicle to carry out the activity.

: payment for travel to local clinics; Availability of vehicle to carry out the activity. Conditions related to the day : establish the 35-hour day in all Health Services; and rest after the shift that counts as a day completed.

: establish the 35-hour day in all Health Services; and rest after the shift that counts as a day completed. Health and safety conditions : adequacy of uniforms; and violence prevention protocol in the centers. “Aggressions are increasing and Primary Care is a weak rival,” she adds.

: adequacy of uniforms; and violence prevention protocol in the centers. “Aggressions are increasing and Primary Care is a weak rival,” she adds. Mobility conditions: open and permanent transfer competition.

On the other hand, they request that the emergency posts in Primary Nursing and Medical Care, they have to be integrated into the teams themselves. But, to achieve all these measures, explains Barona, Primary Care “needs adequate resolution capacity and a Final funding for this level of care“.

Homogeneous solution to rebuild Primary

The union representative, who highlights the increase in staff as the “most important” condition, points out that the first Human Resources Commission of the National Health Systemin which difficult-to-fill positions were established as the first line of work.

From CCOO They have also raised the need to strengthen the workforce, improve working conditions, raise budgets or guarantee positions in centers with difficult coverage. In the absence of deadlines and concrete measures, Cuadrado claims that “There has to be a solution that comes from the Ministry and that is homogeneous”.

Although a date has not yet been set for the next meeting, the proposals of the different unions could be debated this Wednesday in the Human Resources Commission of the National Health System that will be held in Santiago de Compostela and will be chaired by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

4,000 million more and 38,000 new professionals

For its part, the Central Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants (CSIF) has put on the table the need for Health to cede another 4,000 million euros to the Primary, as well as the incorporation of 38,000 new professionals to reinforce it.

According to a study carried out by CSIF, the AP requires these 4,000 million euros, of which 1,600 million must be used to implement the Strategic Framework; 1,300 million to equate the human resources of Medicine and Nursing to the EU average; 1,100 million to correct the structural deficit and for the allocation of the rest of the categories, which allows reaching the EU ratios (TCAEs, midwives, physiotherapists, social workers, administrative staff…).

In this regard, it highlights that the budget of 176 million euros earmarked for the implementation of the Primary Care Action Plan in the General Budgets “it is very far from the real needs, as we claim in the amendments made by CSIF, and the Ministry must assume the situation”.

“We warn that 9,500 Family Medicine professionals are missing and another 28,217 from Primary Care Nursing. For this reason, the Negotiation Area Table must agree on the regulatory development of the PA Action Plan 2022-2023, the HR needs and working conditions of the PA professionals included in this Plan and the adaptation of the Staff Framework Statute statutory of health services to the new Temporality Law approved in 2021 ”, he concludes.