Unipol accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

Unipol announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that ended with a Net income consolidated amount of 813 million euros, up 7.2% compared to the 759 million recorded in the first three quarters of last year (a period penalized by the health emergency due to the Covid-19 epidemic still underway).

Unipol reported that the net result at 30 September 2021 was positively impacted by the pro-rata consolidation of the result of € 155 million (€ 41 million in the third quarter of 2020). BPER Bank influenced, in turn, by extraordinary accounting items resulting from the acquisition in the first half of the former UBI Banca business units and Intesa Sanpaolo.

There direct insurance deposits – gross of outward reinsurance – amounted to € 9.45 billion, an increase of 9.5% compared to the figure for the first nine months of 2020 (€ 8.63 billion).

At the end of September 2020 the net assets consolidated had risen to 10.08 billion euros, compared to 9.52 billion at the beginning of the year.

Also at the end of September thesolvency index (parameter that indicates the capital solidity of insurance companies) indicated a ratio between own funds and required capital equal to 208%, compared to the figure of 212% at the end of June.

The leaders reported that in the first nine months of 2021 the securities portfolio of the company achieved a return of 3.1% of the assets invested, up from 2.9% the previous year.



