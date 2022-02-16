Unipol and UnipolSai: which one to buy? Dividend is fabulous

Today’s session also ended at two speeds for Unipol and UnipolSai who once again took different paths.

Unipol bucking the trend on the Ftse Mib

Unipol, after losing just over half a percentage point last Friday, was today among the few blue chips that went against the trend on the Ftse Mib.

At the end of the day, the stock stopped at € 5.042, with an increase of 0.2% and over 6.5 million shares traded, against the average of about 2.5 million in the last 30 days.

UnipolSai takes your breath away after 4 raises in a row

Outside the basket of the Ftse Mib, UnipolSai’s conclusion was different: after having gained almost one percentage point last Friday, climbing for the fourth session in a row, today it gave its side to profit-taking.

The stock closed the session at € 2,596, with a decrease of 1.37% and over 6.8 million shares traded, against the monthly average of approximately 1.9 million.

Unipol and UnipolSai: surprise dividend. Here are the details

Unipol and UnipolSai last Friday raised the veil on the preliminary data for 2021 which were defined by Equita SIM substantially in line with expectations.

Of note for both companies is the good news on the dividend front which for Unipol was proposed in the amount of 0.3 euro, above the 28 euro cents estimated by the Milanese SIM.

By comparing this coupon to the value of today’s close of the stock, you get a very attractive yield of 5.95%.

Good news also for UnipolSai which announced a dividend in line with last year’s levels, equal to € 0.19 per share, again above Equita SIM’s estimates set at € 0.16.

The yield of the UnipolSai coupon is even more greedy than that of Unipol, since compared to the quotations marked today at the end of the year, it stands at 7.32%.

UnipolSai: Equita SIM raises its target, but remains cautious. Here because

Today, in the meantime, the analysts of the Milanese SIM focused on the messages that emerged from the UnipolSai call which confirmed the particularly prudent approach to reservations adopted by the company, also in view of the new business plan that will be presented in the spring.

Experts believe that UnipolSai, thanks to the particularly prudent approach adopted in 2021, is also well positioned to face a challenging market context.

With the guidance that will be revised with the next business plan, Equita SIM revises the 2022-2023 estimates by 4% on average, to reflect a better cost of risk that could benefit from greater potential releases of reserves in the coming years.

UnipolSai’s target price was raised by 5% to 2.7 euros, but the judgment was marked by caution with a “hold” recommendation.

With the stock trading close to their fair value, analysts continue to reiterate their preference for Unipol.

Unipol: analysts prefer it to UnipolSai

For the latter, Equita SIM revised the 2022-2023 estimates by 2% on average, incorporating the new estimates from UnipolSai and Bper Banca and after making a slight adjustment to the calculation of minorities.

By updating the net asset value to take into account the UnipolSai target price, the new Bper Banca price, the company’s net financial position as of 2021, the analysts raised the fair value by 5% to 6.7 euros.

In the case of Unipol, the view remains bullish, with a “buy” recommendation in light of the combination of an attractive valuation and remuneration, but also of the 33% discount on the NAV, according to analysts.

The experts also report the simplification of the group structure implemented in recent years and the possible increase in speculations relating to a shortening of the Unipol-UnipolSai chain during the year.

Lastly, Equita SIM highlights that Unipol is well positioned to potentially benefit, both directly and indirectly, from consolidation in the banking sector.