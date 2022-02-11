Unipol financial statements, (preliminary) accounts for 2021. 2022 dividend of 0.3 euro

The top management of Unipol reported that in the three-year period 2019-2021 the profit, capital solidity and remuneration targets for shareholders were reached and exceeded

Unipol announced the preliminary financial results for 2021, a year that ended with a Net income (excluding minority interests) of 626.6 million euros, down compared to the 707.4 million recorded the previous year, a period influenced by the reduction in the loss ratio following the full lockdown decreed by the Government in March and April 2020. Unipol reported that the net result for 2021 had a positive impact of 144 million euros from the pro-rata consolidation of the result of BPER Bank. There direct insurance deposits – gross of outward reinsurance – amounted to € 13.33 billion, up 9.2% compared to the 2020 figure (€ 12.21 billion), as a result of the increase recorded in the Life sector ( + 24.4% to 5.39 billion euros).

At the end of 2021 the consolidated shareholders’ equity it had risen to 9.72 billion euros, compared to 9.53 billion at the beginning of the year.

Also at the end of 2021 thesolvency index (parameter that indicates the capital solidity of insurance companies) indicated a ratio between own funds and required capital of 216%, in line with the start of the year and up compared to 208% recorded at 30 September 2021.

The summits highlighted that in 2021 the securities portfolio of the company obtained a gross yield equal to 3.1% of the assets invested (of which 2.9% relating to the coupon and dividend component) despite the presence of market interest rates which remain at contained values.

Unipol’s top management reported that in the three-year period 2019-2021 the profit, capital solidity and remuneration targets for shareholders were reached and exceeded set in the strategic plan, with cumulative consolidated final profits of € 2.33 billion, against the plan target of 2 billion and the expected cumulative dividend payment of € 617 million, against the € 600 million envisaged in the plan.

Unipol management has proposed the assignment of the dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 financial year) for an amount of 0.3 euro per share, up by 7.1% compared to the previous year; the coupon will be detached in the month of May.

During the conference call to comment on the financial results, the Chief Executive Officer of Unipol, Carlo Cimbri, anticipated that the new business plan will be presented in May.

Also during the conference call to comment on the financial results, the general manager of UnipolSAI, Matteo Laterza, reported that Italian government bonds account for 39% of Unipol’s investments. Consequently, according to the manager, an increase in interest rates is a good thing for the company’s solvency profile from a financial point of view. “With a picture of current assets, an increase in interest rates of 50 basis points at the Unipol group level increases Solvency by 7 points”, stated Matteo Laterza.



