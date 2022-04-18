Unique discount on this Samsung monitor: it’s a bargain!

In addition, it has an incredible resolution 4KUHD . This technology has become cheaper over time, and now it is possible to have it in our home without having to make a large outlay.

To be able to play all the games you want, or to work with the best possible experience, there’s nothing like a high-quality display. This Samsung monitor, which is currently on sale at amazon , it is ideal. First of all, it is very big position it offers 28 inches . You will not miss a single detail of your games in it.

It may happen that your monitor ends up weighing down the gaming experience because it does not have a good refresh rate . Or, even, because it has certain stains on the screen that do not allow you to appreciate the image. That is why it is important to invest in a quality screen.

As if this were not enough, it should be noted that it has the PBP function. With this you can make your individual monitor practically become a double one. If you work with several screens, you will discover how this simple detail makes your life much easier in a very short time.

To this we must add that it has AMD FreeSync as well as game modes, by which the Samsung monitor will adapt to this functionality. That will make the experience much more fluid and will make you unbeatable in all your battles.

Has technology HDR. This is something you will notice especially in the contrast of the images, since the whites will be much brighter and the blacks more powerful. You will even want to watch all your movies on it, since it will allow you to capture every detail like never before.

An exclusive design that will fill your desktop with style

We cannot forget another fundamental factor when choosing a Samsung monitor like this: the design. It has a completely flat screen accompanied by a discreet and functional foot. In this way, it becomes a screen discreet able to fit on virtually any desk.

Without a doubt, you will not regret getting this incredible monitor. It will accompany you both in your hours of leisure as in work, always providing you with the best quality. And for a small price! Take advantage of the offer and save €40 of the total cost, which you can invest in another item for your set up gamer or your office.