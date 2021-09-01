unique shoes for unique women!

A family business with roots deeply linked to the land of origin, the Marche, the beating heart of Italian manufacturing production, rich in history, culture and ancient crafts that have been handed down for generations. The footwear AGL were born in 1958 thanks to the intuition of Piero Giusti, founder of the brand that over the years has been able to establish itself on the international market and win the hearts of women thanks to the revolutionary production techniques introduced by the heir Attilio Giusti. The fame of his creations continues today to grow and evolve thanks to the passion of Righteous sisters – Sara, Vera and Mari – third generation at the helm of what can be considered a precious family jewel.

Together, in six hands, the sisters have wisely reworked the strengths of the past, blending them with a contemporary and personal style that translates grace, elegance, constancy and determination into each shoe collection. that distinguish their personalities. The essence of AGL is precisely this: it is an incredible family dream, it is a story of affection and values shared, it is authenticity of Made in Italy it’s love for his profession, it is the result of memory and vocation translated into a unique design and unparalleled quality.

Made by women for women

AGL shoes are not just shoes, they are an ode to femininity in all its forms, a hymn to being yourself all the way, step by step. Shoes that speak to all women thanks to the combination of different styles that flow together in each model, where feminine and androgenic elements become one for a stylish and distinctive touch.

The Giusti sisters are the very soul of the brand, the reflection of the woman they are aimed at.

Determined, dynamic, energetic, able to juggle with harmony and a pinch of irony in the multitude of daily commitments: the AGL woman is all this and much more. She is resourceful, active and in constant motion, always ready to shoot with the tote bag under her arm to better face her 24/7 routine.

Sandals, boots, sneakers, flats, AGL creations are the result of a delicate balance between style And practicality. Strictly Italian fine raw materials, a production chain in the name of sustainability and the special ” bag ” construction make each model as soft as a glove: for true fashion lovers with their feet on the ground. All footwear is artfully crafted and loved by celebrities and influencers around the world. Cate Blanchet, Jessica Alba, Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Palermo, Alexandra Daddario and Gigi Hadid are just some of the stars who have succumbed to their charm.

AGL is the new ABC

The strength of AGL lies in understanding the style (and life) desires of every woman. Each shoe adapts to every personality, without ever dominating it, enhancing and completing the outfits, from the most classic to the most sporty, from the most elegant to the most easy-to-wear.

New volumes in the shapes, new processing in the seams and, above all, new designs in the super light soles with extra volume: SISTERHOOD and the Fall Winter 2021/22 collection, result of the fantasy of the Giusti trio, inspired by the sisterhood that unites them and women from all over the world. Each model in the collection expresses a very high creative research that reinterprets the savoir-faire manufacturing handed down from grandfather Piero.

To complete a total leather look, to give an extravagant touch to an oversized blazer or to play down a refined silk slip dress, the iconic AGL combat boots are the ideal choice for daywear.

Versatile and stylish, the MILAGROS and DROMO models express the athleisure according to AGL, a concept that combines comfort of fit and a look in step with the most sought-after trends. The upper in calfskin in the two dark & ​​light variants, the very light maxi sole ton sur ton, rock applications in metal and details in technical fabric create hybrid proposals with a strong aesthetic identity. With mini silver studs and back zip, MIGROS is the laced combat boot with a gritty and gritty tone. The lacing with metal hooks, with an outdoor biker-style soul, is instead the detail that makes DROMO unique and inimitable. Two models destined to become the new allies of autumn, symbol of the experimentation of the AGL laboratories where the tradition handed down for three generations works hand in hand with technological innovation.

