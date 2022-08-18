Uniqueness, Manuel Vera’s podcast on how to be unique

uniqueness is the podcast that will help you find the successlistening to the different experiences that the guests have had and which is conducted by Manuel Vera.

If you understand something Manuel Vera it is to find that “I don’t know what” capable of making a person unparalleled. For 30 years, this Mexican has sought and developed this factor among opera singers, models, fashion designers or characters that he has promoted such as Jaime Camil, Salma Hayek or Lele Pons. Now, he has put that factor in the public eye with “uniqueness by Manuel Vera“, a podcast in which it brings together different characters claiming the concept of being unique, without a doubt a podcast to listen to at any time of the day or during traffic.

“I am looking to give positive messagethat the people who listen to it stay with something, ”he says Manuel Vera to GQ. In each of the episodes, Vera acts as insider and shares experiences he has had with characters such as the journalist José Díaz Ballart, the member of Reik, Julio or Camil. They all become inspirational talks that explore discipline, emotional maturity and the search for all that makes us different and that we do or do have. “I repeat it in each of the chapters: we are all absolutely unique. It’s not that these actors, characters have been touched by God.”

The project preserves something quite unique and magnetic in its DNA: the experiences it shares in each installment are episodes never before revealed.John Russo

He has proven it by gathering a range of characters that the same includes content creators who do not reach 20 years of age until the experiences of someone like Diaz-Balart. “The nuances and colors are magnified when you don’t keep a line, when you interview people of different types,” he refers to the broadcast.

the podcast “Uniqueness by Manuel Vera” arose, curiously, in a unique way after the promoter, businessman and singer rejected some offers to recount his experiences alongside various figures in a book. “I thought it was interesting, but it was crossing the limits of things that maybe I shouldn’t say,” he confesses with a laugh. “I turned it around,” he notes. Giving him a name, yes, was somewhat simpler, because throughout his career working with him “uniqueness” of each person has been a constant. “I have used that word all my life and I have always focused on seeing what makes something unique and developing it”