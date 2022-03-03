Unisex accessories that you must have in your wardrobe

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Spring is coming, and with it the warm and cool weather, so we recommend that you enjoy looking very elegant like Rihanna, Lily Collins, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Hudgens and more celebs who have already dared to go out of house or in the red carpet using pieces made of divine satin fabrics. Read on to discover our favorites that implement this trend.

1. H&M Blouse: Give it a different touch and bring out your wild side with the leopard print like the one worn by the famous and that you can wear in satin designs like this blouse that is setting the trend with puff sleeves. Price $17.99

H&M

2. Boohoo Blouse: Take advantage of this piece in a purple tone, the Pantone color of 2022 that all the celebrities on the red carpet and that you can use on your days off or at the office if you dare to show off your shoes with the cut-out pants that celebs already wear. Price $20 (Original $50)

Boohoo

3. Nasty Gal Pants: This season, take inspiration from celebrities and their fabulous wide-leg pants when leaving the house and add this model that you can use with your bodysuits to create the ideal day or night outfit. Price $29.50 (Original $59)

Nasty Gal

4. Bershka Blouse: Add the asymmetrical garments that celebs wear and add this design of tie dyethe trend that celebrities do not stop using and that you can wear casually with jeans loose and comfortable fashion. Price $35.90

Bershka

5. Nasty Gal Blouse: Take the crop top like those who do not stop using the famous and give them a more formal touch with this shirt-type design that will look impressive and sophisticated with all your clothing. tweed, the fabric of yesteryear that celebs return to fashion. Price $38

misguided

6. INC International Concepts Pant: Give life to your image and wear the floral designs of the famous this spring by incorporating the most feminine and colorful prints in your everyday pieces like these tailored pants. Price $44.75 (Original $89.50)

Macy’s

7. Bershka Pant: raise your outfits of printed T-shirt with this model that has very functional cargo pockets and that you can totally modernize just by wearing translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones. Price $45.90

Bershka

8. Bershka Dress: Bet on the ideal shirt dresses to transition from the home office to the office when dressing daily and give them a different touch by simply combining them with your white boots that celebrities wear 24/7 and combine with their entire wardrobe. Price $45.90

Bershka

9. Asos Design Dress: Stay comfortable and stylish with maternity dresses that will help you look great every day, and what better way to modernize with the classic wrap dress that celebrities love in satin finish. Price $49.30 (Original $58)

asos

10. Boohoo Skirt: Get away from the predictable and take risks with the zebra print used by the famous in all your clothes, especially with the miniskirts to look like a Hollywood star during the warm season. Price $30

Boohoo

11. Nasty Gal Skirt: Give a sensual touch to your daily clothes with this skirt that integrates the cut outsthe trend that celebrities are wearing in a cool way this summer and that you can use with your bra tops freshest to look sexy like the celebrities this spring. Price $34.50 (Original $69)

Nasty Gal

12. Missguided Dress: Take this model to those romantic dates or more formal events, give it a special touch by only wearing gold rings with a lot of style that are quite an investment and go for handbags that celebrities can not let go of. Price $39 (Original $56)

misguided

13. Stradivarius Vest: Give a very cool touch to those style fisherman hats bucket hat like the ones used by the most famous cool just by adding the trend of vests regardless of your personal style and with satin fabrics. Price $45.90

Stradivarius

14. Asos Design Dress: An imposing piece that everyone will turn to see when you wear it on your party nights, especially if you accompany it with XXL jewelry, the accessories of the famous that you should not miss this 2022. Price $49 (Original $70)

asos

15. Bershka Jacket: A very simple and cheerful design that invites you to wear it with pleated pants like a Hollywood superstar and give it a very simple and casual touch by opting for white sneakers like those of the famous. Price $49.90

Bershka

16. H&M Jumpsuit: Add the jumpsuits like those who do not stop using celebrities in your life, since there is no doubt that this model is a fabulous garment that every woman curvy going to love, especially if you are looking to elevate your total looks black. Price $49.99

H&M

17. Pull&Bear Jacket: Add a very masculine and sensual touch to your days with this jacket that invites you to wear it like those tailored suits to look formal and sexy like the famous ones and elevate it even more with jewelry with sparkling crystals to sparkle daily. Price $59.90

Pull&Bear

18. Mango Jacket: We adore padded jackets like the ones all celebrities wear to protect themselves from the cold and that look spectacular with the most comfortable and warm boots that women love. celebrities outside and inside the house. Price $99.99

Macy’s

