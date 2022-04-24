Uniswap users are blocked for “suspicious activity”

The decentralized exchange Uniswap has taken a step contrary to the “decentralization” that they champion, by beginning to block user addresses that they consider to be potentially involved in illicit activities.

The number of addresses that have been blocked so far on Uniswap is unknown. However, there are already users reporting this situation on social networks. Such was the case of the tweeter @0x9fd, who shared a screenshot showing the error message thrown by the system regarding an address.

Users have received an error message about blocked addresses in Uniswap. Source: Twitter.

The message claimed that the address in question was “associated with one or more blocked activities.” The tweeter accompanied the image with a brief comment: “I strongly advise against using Uniswap.”

The novelty arises from the agreement reached by the main developer of the protocol, Uniswap Labs, with the blockchain activity tracking firm, TRM Labs. An event that was announced this week.

In their FAQ section, Uniswap Labs explains that they receive data from TRM Labs that “combines on-chain data and real-world investigations to identify financial crimes and other harmful activities.”

“We intend to only block wallets that belong to or are associated with clearly illegal behavior such as: sanctions, terrorist financing, hacked or stolen funds, ransomware, human trafficking, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM)”. UniswapLabs.

Within the same section of its website, Uniswap Labs explains that the blocking of an address corresponds to the fact that it was identified as having “a high probability that it is linked to illicit activity.” In other words, the organization recognizes the margin of error of the system. However, the same will be applied.

In that sense, they claim not to expect many errors, “but they are always possible.” When a user wishes to appeal the blocking of one of their addresses, they should contact the compliance division “to inquire about the process to unlock your wallet address.”

Increased regulatory pressure against user privacy

Uniswap is not the first platform to yield in this way to regulatory pressures seeking greater control over the movements of funds of cryptocurrency users.

In fact, this week we reported in CriptoNoticias how Binance, the exchange with the largest trading volume in the world, started to to restrict the operations of Russian users on its platform.

Meanwhile, international organizations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) seek stronger regulation for bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies in general. just a few days ago, The FATF stated in a report that will be more rigorous in terms of tightening controls on the industry. Always, yes, alleging a strong fight against illicit financing actions.

The move by Uniswap has not been well received in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Being a decentralized protocol, in theory it should be free of censorship, in addition to opening financial systems for everyone.