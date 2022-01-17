United Arab Emirates, Houthi rebel drone detonates three oil tanks in Abu Dhabi: “Three victims”

At the end of 2021 it had been the United States, in support of the coalition led bySaudi Arabia, to argue that the first goal of Riyadh and his allies was to be to stop the air strikes of the pro-Iranian militias of the Houthi. In recent days there has been an advancement of the army of Sana’a, supported by the coalition of the Gulf powers, in various areas, such as a Marib, while a Shabwa a rebel attack killed several soldiers. Today, the offensive of the Shiite militiamen linked to Tehran has crossed the borders of the country and struck with its own drones three tanks carrying oil in the industrial area of ​​Mussafah, ad Abu Dhabi, in United Arab Emirates, A country that is part of the coalition led by the kingdom of al-Saud, causing three victims, two Indian and one Pakistani nationals, e you are injured as reported by al-Arabiya.

An affront that risks triggering a harsh reaction from the allies that would cause new suffering to the population of Yemen, exhausted by 7 years of conflict which has also aggravated the country’s food and health crisis. Meanwhile, the Houthi militiamen they claimed responsibility for the attack which also resulted in a fire in a construction site ofinternational airport Abu Dhabi, as local police explain on their Twitter account. The fire is still under control, as reported by the news agency Wam according to which the authorities have opened an investigation. The issuer al-Arabiya however, he specifies that the air traffic it was not affected by the fires.

All while giving Tehran actually arrive signs of relaxation against its main rival in the area, namely theSaudi Arabia. Iranian diplomats have settled in the country of the Saudi monarchy, at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (Oci), marking a significant step forward in the normalization process of relations between the two countries that had broken off diplomatic relations five years ago. Iranian and Saudi media say the three have settled in Jeddah, on the Red Sea, after having obtained the long-awaited entry visa from the Saudi authorities in recent weeks. From Tehran, the Foreign Ministry confirmed the circumstance stating that the presence in Jeddah of the three diplomats “can be a good prelude for the two sides to send delegations to visit their embassies”.