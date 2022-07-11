United | Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale”, insists his coach

(Bangkok) Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, at the heart of exit rumors fueled by his absence from Manchester United’s tour of Thailand, is “not for sale”, insisted on Monday his coach Erik ten Hag, who relies on the Portuguese for next season.

“Cristiano is not for sale, he is part of our plans. I am preparing for next season with him,” said the Dutch technician in Bangkok, where his team meets Liverpool on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or did not fly with his teammates on Friday due to a “family problem” according to his club, but the English press has been talking for weeks about his desire for a change of scenery this summer.

The 37-year-old striker, under contract until 2023, would have expressed the wish to be transferred, while the “Red Devils”, disappointing sixth in the Premier League from the previous year, will not compete in the Champions League at the start of the school year. .

“I spoke with Cristiano before this question (of his departure, editor’s note) was raised. We had a very good exchange, ”said Ten Hag, who is starting in his new role with Manchester United.

The burning future of “CR7” parasitizes the vast reconstruction project initiated by the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam, who wants reinforcement “in midfield and in attack”.

“We have a good squad with potential. If there is an opportunity to strengthen, we will take it, ”said the Dutchman, without commenting on the rumor Frenkie de Jong, the FC Barcelona midfielder who would be courted by the Mancunians.

After Liverpool in Bangkok, their first friendly match of the off-season, the “Red Devils” will continue their tour of Australia until July 23.