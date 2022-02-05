United eliminated on penalties by Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER (ENGLAND) – Resounding elimination of the United than in the fourth round of the Fa Cup surrenders to Middlesbrough team of Championship (the English second division) which draws in comeback and then check ai penalty shootout . A haunted match for the ‘ Red Devils ‘that in regular time a penalty with Ronaldo they hit two woods with Sancho and Bruno Fernandes and they see each other to reach in the recovery from Crooks (Protests vain for a touch with the but no di Watmore, author of the assist) after they had still found the goal with Sancho at 25 ‘. The 1-1 also holds up to the additional and from eleven meters CR7 he is not wrong again, but he is the young man Elanga to ‘betray’ the hosts and open up to the ‘ Boron ‘the doors of the round of 16.

Manchester United-Middlesbrough 1-1 (8-9 dcr): statistics and match report

CR7 makes a mistake from the spot

I ‘Red Devils‘they leave immediately strong and after just two minutes Sancho affects the crossbarwhile at 5 ‘it is spectacular but too central overturned by Cristiano Ronaldo on the soft cross’brushed‘with the outside from Shaw. The Portuguese he tries again shortly after (12 ‘) but is still ready Lumleywhich then hypnotizes him at 19 ‘when CR7 shows up on the spot to kick the rigor conquered by the other former Juventus player Pogba (landed from Dijksteel): right low shot crossed and ball out of a puff. An error that does not change the script of the match, with United insisting and at 25 ‘finally passes: Bruno Fernandes triggers Sancho which thanks to a deviation signs the 1-0. Guests fail to to react and thus continues to try without success Ronaldo (one conclusion on the side and another parade), as well as unsuccessful attempts to Rashford (to which a goal for offside is canceled in the 31st minute). ‘Phoned‘finally the header of Bruno Fernandes (40 ‘), served by a CR7 cross close to the rest (40 ‘).

Crooks freezes Old Trafford

As in the first half, the recovery is also arrembante the start of United, with Rashford and Ronaldo a touch doubling, while at 57 ‘yes’dirty‘boxing gloves for the first time Henderson to remove from the seven the ball kicked by Crooks. Exultation only postponed for the midfielder of Middlesbroughwhich at 65 ‘bags in split between the protests of the ‘Red Devils’: there is indeed a touch of but no by Watmore, author of the assist, but the Var incredibly validates the network of the even. Wilder’s team is now galvanized and need a great close of Maguire for to deny the overtaking at Sporar (71 ‘), as it is immediately after decisive on the other front Lumley in bar the road to Rashford and resounding the pole hit empty net by Bruno Fernandes (73 ‘). The time available begins to decrease e Rangnick makes his first moves in the 82nd minute: out Pogba and Rashford and to make room for Fred and Elanga. And it is precisely the latter a devour each other head a net (88 ‘) and then hit too much centrally ahead at 90 ‘.

Elanga ‘betrays’ United

You go to additionalwhere the first chance is for the ‘Boro’ with a poisonous cross-shot that finds the took over Connolly (97 ‘). Meanwhile, in United, he raises White flag the bruised Sancho (inside Mata) and continues on to argue with the goal Ronaldo (100 ‘), imitated by Fred who kicks to the side from the limit to 105 ‘. Change of field and it is now Bruno Fernandes to touch the goal, avoided by the spectacular and providential deviation of Lumley (not seen by the referee), as he starts to rain on Old Trafford and Middlesbrough take risks to win it with Connolly who kicks on a Henderson. A central header by McTominay (119 ‘) is the last thrill before the penalty shootout which materialize after two minutes of recovery. This time from eleven meters he is not wrong Ronaldo and the goalkeepers never take it, it goes so far a to the bitter end up to the sixteenth penalty he sees Elanga ‘betray’ United: ball in the curve e Middlesbrough in the round of 16.