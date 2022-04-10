United for Ukraine! Pink Floyd released a new song after 28 years

UNITED STATES-. After so long, on Thursday April 7 pink floyd gathered for a good cause. In the midst of the war between Russia Y Ukrainethe English group released Hey Hey Rise Up, their first single in 28 years, with which they will allocate all proceeds to humanitarian aid in the Ukrainian country. The topic does not have the collaboration of Roger Waters.

“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful and democratic country being invaded and having its people killed by one of the world’s major powers,” he said. Gilmour, 76, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In addition to the guitarist, the song brings together the drummer Nick Masonthe bassist Guy Pratt and the keyboardist nitin sawhney.

The song features the voice of Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the ukrainian band boom boxtaken from a recent video of Instagram in which the artist sings the Ukrainian protest theme Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow at Sofiyskaya square in Kyiv. The title of the new single from pink floyd comes from the last line, which translates into English as “hey, get up and rejoice.”

Pink Floyd reunited after 28 years

According to Gilmourhe discovered the video after boom boxwithout Khlyvnyukwill endorse him at a 2015 show in London. They were supposed to perform their own set, but the group’s singer had visa problems and couldn’t attend. He recently left the US tour and returned to Ukrainewhere he joined the Territorial Defense Forces. He is currently recovering from a shrapnel wound.

“Then I saw this amazing video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise due to war. It was a powerful moment that made me want to put music to it.” Gilmour. “I played a bit of the song for her over the phone and she gave me her blessing. We both look forward to doing something together in person in the future,” she added.