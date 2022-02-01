United, Greenwood remains in jail on rape and murder threats. Nike and Fifa 22 ‘cancel’ it | First page

Mason Greenwood’s situation worsens. LManchester United’s English striker will remain in the cell at least until tomorrowafter the allegations of sexual assault and threats of murder by his girlfriend Harriet Robson, on Sunday: the class of 2000 has been under arrest since 30 January and subjected to interrogation by investigators

THE POLICE NOTE – In the day today Greater Manchester Police posted a new update on the situation: “Investigators were given additional time to speak with the 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a woman. The suspect was held in custody Sunday afternoon after we became aware of images. and online video on social media posted by a woman reporting signs of physical violence. The man continues to be questioned after magistrates authorized an extension of his custody until tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2. Following investigations so far , the man was arrested on charges of sexual assault and threats of murder “.

NIKE AND FIFA 22 CANCEL IT – Meanwhile the production house EA Sports has decided to remove the footballer of Manchester United and the English national team from the database of FIFA 22, decision that follows that of the Nike to interrupt all relations with the player.