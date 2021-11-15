United Kingdom, a taxi explodes in Liverpool: according to the police it is terrorism. The bomber is dead, the driver is injured

It was formally declared as an act “of terrorism”What happened in Liverpool on November 14: a taxi exploded in front of the Women Hospital it caused – according to the media – the death of the attacker himself, in the car as a passenger, and the injury of the driver. This was announced by the local police. The taxi driver managed to escape before the flames spread and is in the hospital in stable condition. At the moment for the episode 3 men between 21 and 29 years of age have been arrested, which according to the Guardian were stopped in the area of Kensington. A fourth arrest was also made in the last few hours. Russ Jackson, the head of England’s counter-terrorism, said that a “rudimentary” device exploded and specified that the motive of those who made it “has yet to be understood. However, he did not rule out that the goal could be one of the commemorations of Remembrance Day, an anniversary in which the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries remember the war dead, which was taking place just yesterday morning not far from the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. The emergency committee Cobra, convened in London under the presidency of the premier Boris Johnson, raised the terror alert in the UK. The threat goes from ‘substantial’ to ‘highly probable’, as the UK government has announced.

“We are aware of the fact that there were Remembrance Day events taking place nearby, we cannot at the moment draw conclusions, but it is a line of investigation that we are following”, he limited himself to saying about it. According to the reconstruction that emerged in the media, the only victim appears to be the suspected bomber. While the injured, not in serious condition, is the taxi driver David Perry, who – noticing some strange maneuver of his passenger – would have stopped the vehicle, getting out and locking the doors to leave you locked inside the individual just in time before the explosion. For this Perry was praised as a hero by both the tabloids and the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson. Even the premier Boris Johnson and the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, meanwhile, condemned the episode calling it “horrible” and letting it be known that they are constantly updated on investigative developments. Developments including the fourth arrest in the last few hours, in addition to yesterday’s three, against alleged accomplices or supporters of the suspected dead bomber. Among other things, the agents searched last night – as part of an operation conducted by special departments – a house in the English city where it is believed that the explosives may have been prepared and stored.

The three arrested are accused of violating the British terrorism law (Terrorism Act). The crime of terrorism is however contested for the modality of the ambush. The blast occurred just before noon, according to the latest information, but the news spread later. Meanwhile, the hospital and the surrounding area remain cordoned off, with a strong presence of police and firefighters.

The moments of the attack are visible in a video defined as “shocking” by the British media, made by a closed circuit camera. The vehicle swerves towards the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and then stops a few meters from the reception. Then there is an explosion inside the taxi: a cloud of white smoke is released from the cockpit into the air as debris spreads around. Some witnesses rush to the taxi when black smoke begins to develop. You see the taxi driver, David Perry, who gets stunned from the car and runs away. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle is engulfed in flames. From the reconstructions made by the media, Perry would have noticed the intentions of the passenger and would have closed the doors to prevent the bomber from being able to get out and into the hospital. Meanwhile, the British premier Boris Johnson has summoned the Cobra emergency committee to Downing Street this afternoon to discuss the terrorist attack in Liverpool with its ministers and top law enforcement officials.