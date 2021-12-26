United Kingdom and omicron, “two million positives” and the unofficial lockdown of Natale- Corriere.it

Hundreds of thousands of people have spent Eve and 25 in solitary confinement, and estimates (which could be low) say that one in 10 people in London have Covid. Boris Johnson does not launch new measures: and his popularity sinks

LONDON – A different Christmas, with empty pubs and restaurants, little-frequented shops and lots, lots of people at home with Covid or the fear of catching it: if on the one hand the Omicron variant seems to cause less concern about the severity of the disease, on the other the pace of broadcasts has emptied population centers in the UK and forced hundreds of thousands of people to spend the holidays in solitary confinement.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in England 2.83% of the population positive for the virus, about 1 for every 35 inhabitants, or 1.5 million people. In Wales, one in 45 citizens, or 70,000 people, in Northern Ireland 45,000, in Scotland 79,000. The primacy is in London, where one in 10 people have Covid. The data were published on December 24 and – as mentioned – refer to the week from December 13 to 19. Today the reality could have changed further: the projections speak of 2 million positives on Christmas day.

On Friday, 122,000 new positives were recorded: yet another record that fulfills the prophecy made by the leading Covid expert in Great Britain, Chris Whitty, who in a press conference on December 15 had announced that the records will be broken continuously, in the coming weeks. .

Further measures have been taken in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, such as the rule of up to six people together, while in England Boris Johnson hesitates to introduce new measures despite the progress of the pandemic. On the one hand, the prime minister by nature opposed to limiting citizens’ freedoms, on the other politically weak and, despite the numbers, the restrictions do not have the support of the council of ministers nor of the conservative party.

In the wake of the Downing Street party scandal, Tory popularity plummeted. The ruling party in the polls behind Labor (32% vs 40%). If voted today, Labor would win with a majority of 26 seats and Johnson would lose his seat at Uxbridge and South Ruislip..

Without the announcement of other safety measures, people protect themselves. As in other moments of the pandemic, parks and open spaces are well attended, the rest are not, a kind of unofficial and voluntary lockdown adopted in the hope of spending the holidays without getting sick.