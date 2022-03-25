United Kingdom: coronavirus cases increase by 1 million in a week

michelle roberts

Health Editor, BBC News

In one week, covid cases in the United Kingdom increased by one million, according to data from the British Office for National Statistics.

Swab tests suggest that about 1 in 16 people are infected, as the contagious BA.2 omicron variant continues to spread.

This represents 4.3 million cases, compared to 3.3 million the previous week.

Figures for the week ending March 19 are believed to offer the most accurate reflection of what is happening with the virus in the United Kingdom.

Rates rose in England and Wales, with Scotland reaching a new high.

However, infections have started to decline in Northern Ireland.

The rates across nations were:

England: 6.4%, up from 4.9% last week, about 1 in 16 people

Wales: 6.4%, up from 4.1% last week, about 1 in 16 people

Northern Ireland: 5.9%, down from 7.1% last week, about 1 in 17 people

Scotland: 9%, up from 7.15% last week, about 1 in 11 people

Vaccines work

Such a high number of infections means Covid hospitalizations in the country could also be expected to rise, though experts say vaccines are still helping to stop many severe cases.

According to the latest figures, on March 23 there were 16,975 hospitalized patients with the virus.

Approximately half had been admitted for another reason, But saywere positive by covid.

Just over 300 of those patients needed an intensive care bed with a ventilator to help them breathe.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said earlier this week that while the virus was causing pressure on the NHS, the high transmission rates were thankfully not translating. in many cases of intensive care and deaths.

Covid absences of staff at NHS hospitals in England have increased 31% in the week to March 13.

Some 23,127 hospital employees in England – 2% of the total workforce – were absent, either because they were sick with the virus or because they self-isolated.

This week booster vaccines began to be offered for people over 75 years of age and immunosuppressed people, to increase their protection against covid.