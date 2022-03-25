United Kingdom: coronavirus cases increase by 1 million in a week

Zach 4 hours ago Health Leave a comment 64 Views

  • michelle roberts
  • Health Editor, BBC News

coronavirus

image source, Getty Images

In one week, covid cases in the United Kingdom increased by one million, according to data from the British Office for National Statistics.

Swab tests suggest that about 1 in 16 people are infected, as the contagious BA.2 omicron variant continues to spread.

This represents 4.3 million cases, compared to 3.3 million the previous week.

Figures for the week ending March 19 are believed to offer the most accurate reflection of what is happening with the virus in the United Kingdom.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Hospitality, Medicine and Information Technology Boost Employment – ​​Excelsior California

Southern California is experiencing explosive job growth since the strong fall of the Omicron variant, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved