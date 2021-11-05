United Kingdom, green light from the regulatory body for the Merck pill for the treatment of Covid in patients with mild symptoms: it is the first country in the world

With the arrival of the winter months the UK makes a jump in the race for anti-Covid remedies by approving, as the first country in the world, a oral antiviral drug that promises to halve the risk of hospitalization in infected patients. L’Mhra, the UK drug regulator, announced that the use of Lagevrio (active ingredient molnupiravir) is safe and effective in reducing the risk – not only of hospitalization but also of death – in people with mild to moderate Covid symptoms, which are more at risk of developing severe forms of contagion. The antiviral, developed by the US pharmaceutical industries Merck Sharp & Dohme together with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, it has thus become the first oral drug against the coronavirus, after passing from a rigorous experimentation and the quality and effectiveness controls of the Commission on Human Medicines, government advisory body.

“Lagevrio is another therapeutic tool from add to our paraphernalia against Covid-19 and is also the first antiviral approved for this disease that can be taken by mouth instead of for intravenous route“, commented June Raine, CEO of MHRA. “This is important because it means it can be taken even outside the hospital, before Covid-19 progresses to more serious stages “. “A breakthrough for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed” defined the British health minister Sajid Javid who praised the approval of the antiviral as a historic passage for the country. Sir Munir Pirmohamed, President of the Commission on Human Medicines, who explained how in clinical tests Lagevrio has shown that reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% in high-risk and non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate symptoms: “On the basis of the data we have carefully analyzed, it is clear that Lagevrio is another safe and effective treatment which helps us in the battle against Covid-19 ″ he said in a statement.

How does it work?

Lagevrio interferes with the replication of the virus, introducing errors in his genetic code what about prevent multiplication. In this way the levels of infection in the body are maintained bass and consequently the severity of the infection is reduced. Experimentation has shown that antiviral is most effective when taken – two pills a day – in early stages of the infection. The MHRA has recommended that it be used within five days from the onset of symptoms and as soon as possible after a positive swab, but scientists are clear: it should not be used as a replacement for vaccines.

Who can take it?

Molnupiravir pills have been approved for use in presenting patients at least one of the risk factors to develop a severe infection, i.e. obese, over 60, people suffering from diabetes mellitus you hate cardiac disorders. And even the minister of Salulte Javid reiterates: “It is still vital that we present ourselves to make the anti-Covid vaccine that can save lives, those who are eligible to receive the third dose come forward to ensure that the greatest number of people are protected in the winter months “.

When will it be available?

The British government is preparing together with the National Health Service (Nhs) a plan for the distribution of molnupiravir to patients, through a program that “will start as soon as possible”, says Javid. The UK has already ordered 480 thousand doses which will be delivered at the end of the year together with 250 thousand doses another similar investigational drug Pfizer is developing. The news comes just after the alarm launched by the deputy head of government medical consultants, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam: “The pandemic will reserve us hard months to come“, And while in the country there is now a constant average of 40 thousand new cases per day.