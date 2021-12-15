United Kingdom, Johnson betrayed by his followers: 100 do not vote for the anti Covid Plan B

Plan B of anti Covid measures in the United Kingdom has been officially approved by the House of Commons and in addition to the wave of infections Boris Johnson has had to stem the worst rebellion of MPs from his Conservative party. According to initial estimates, about a hundred voted against the provision on the obligation to green pass in indoor events, one of the pillars of the new British plan designed to stop the fourth wave. For the anti-Covid Plan B to be approved there was a need for the support of the Labor opposition. As reported by the Bbc, the votes in favor of the measure for the introduction of the Green pass in the United Kingdom were in all 369 and those against 126, of which 98 on the part of the Conservative deputies.

As the prime minister falters, today’s rebellion, December 14, has even surpassed that of the vote in terms of numbers December 2020, when in full pandemic, the introduction of the anti-Covid alert system based on ‘tier‘, i 4 levels of danger with related restrictions e lockdown. In addition to the obligation of the Green pass, Conservative MPs criticized the extension of the use of masks indoors and the mandatory vaccine for health personnel, measures included in the Plan B package. However, discontent was also expressed in relation to the series of scandals that have affected the premier in recent weeks. One among all was the Christmas parties organized a year ago by officials in Downing Street in alleged violation of the measures that were in force. In all this we must also take into account the Owen Paterson case, the former minister who resigned as a Tory deputy after the government had tried to save him from the suspension imposed for gold consultations by the Westminster disciplinary body.

