United Kingdom, new infections linked to Omicron tripled: over 10 thousand out of 90,418 cases registered in 24 hours and 125 deaths

The United Kingdom tripled the number of new cases linked to Omicron. In the last 24 hours they have been reported 10,059, compared to 3,201 recorded yesterday, bringing the total of the new variant of Covid to 24,968. The number of Omicron-related deaths rose from one to seven in England as of December 16, as hospitalizations rose from 65 to 85. The British media reported it. In total, 90,418 cases and 125 deaths were recorded. Yesterday, over 93 thousand (93,045 precisely) and 111 deaths were recorded.

In London, the mayor Sadiq Khan it warned of a “huge wave” of the new variant and adopted an alert procedure to coordinate the response from public services. Khan declared the state of “serious accident” and said “incredibly worried”Due to the absence of personnel in many essential public services, including the health service, police and firefighters, due to the exponential increase in infections. “The Omicron variant quickly became dominant, with more and more cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals is rising again“Said Khan.

Meanwhile today Boris Johnson received from the experts a number of options under a so-called Plan C to deal with the Covid epidemic, ranging from “a series of restrictions to lockdown”. The reports on Financial Times, citing people close to the British premier, who would still like to follow the path of recommendations, but who have been asked for a realistic approach in the face of the growing threat of Omicron. According to Ft, there is the hypothesis of the ban on meetings indoors except for work reasons and the limitation of outdoor facilities for pubs and restaurants, for two weeks after Christmas.