United Kingdom, Prime Minister Johnson loses pieces: his political strategist and communications manager resign

New problems for the British premier Boris Johnson. Within a few hours, one of his close collaborators resigns, Munira Mirzaand the Downing Street Communications Officer, Jack Doyle. Two news that, beyond the official reasons, weaken even more so is the position of Prime Minister Tory, already in trouble for him Partygate scandalparticularly after the publication of the Gray report on parties occurred in full lockdown in the garden of the prime minister’s private residence, which he forced Johnson to ask excuse me to the citizens and then the House of Commons. He apologized, however, that were not enough to stop the dissent, which is now growing even within his party while the requests for resignations increase.

Munira Mirza, who held the role of political strategist as director of the Policy Unit at 10 Downing Street, according to the official version, he did not leave because of the Partygate scandal, but after the accusations made by Johnson against the Labor leader, Keir Starmerfor failing to prosecute the deceased serial pedophile when he headed the Crown Prosecution Service Jimmy Savile. Accusations which, however, had already been made in the morning heavily scaled down, if not withdrawn, from Johnson in the face of the controversy, difficult to sustain in a moment of great difficulty. Mirza, longtime ally of Johnson and his deputy when it was mayor of Londonhe defined “scurrilous“And” completely inappropriate “the attack launched by the premier against the opposition leader. The now former political strategist, daughter of Pakistani immigrants, has moved on from positions left-wing radicals in his youth at the rightbecoming a flogger of Islamic extremism.

Jack Doyle also did not refer to the Partygate scandal to explain his resignation. At least not directly. British media reports that Doyle allegedly told his staff that his intention was to leave after two years and the decision was not related to Mirza’s departure. “The last few weeks have had a terrible impact about my family life ”, his words reported by Daily Mail.