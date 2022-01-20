United Kingdom third in the world for ownership of ethereum

Finder.com surveyed 2,013 internet users in the UK, noting that UK crypto ownership increased by 1 percentage point from 5.2% to 6.1%, while Ethere (ETH) dominance continues to manifest. Coming in third, just behind Singapore and Australia, UK Ether ownership among cryptocurrency holders consolidated at 32.9%, with XRP the third most held cryptocurrency at 17.4%.

In the UK bitcoin ranks first at 42.8%, but it is also showing weakness. While a figure of 42.8% almost reflects bitcoin’s dominance ratio, it has plummeted from highs of 56.7%. The overall cryptocurrency market dropped considerably in December, as analysts’ forecasts missed the target for a $ 100,000 BTC in 2021. The prevailing crypto sentiment has been bearish since BTC hit $ 42,000 in early December.

The macro bearish trend appears to be reflected in UK crypto behavior. Some sales and portfolio rebalancing took place in the run-up to the new year; Ownership of bitcoin fell, solana (SOL) went up to 15% ownership, and dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1%. Curiously, bitcoin ownership has slipped across the board across the globe. Only one country saw an increase in its share of bitcoin ownership from October to December, as Australia’s btc dominance grew to 72.7%. It was also the country with the highest percentage of cryptocurrency owners holding bitcoins in the world.

In line with Cointelegraph reports in October last year, emerging markets continue to show the strongest indicators of cryptocurrency adoption. Russia, Colombia, the Philippines and India were among the top five countries for cryptocurrency ownership growth in December. Detailed statistics and insights are expected by the end of this month. The UK, however, is holding on for cryptocurrency growth rates, with an upward trend of just 1%. While still positive, the global growth average for cryptocurrency ownership is increased by 4.3%, placing the United Kingdom in the bottom five of the countries surveyed.