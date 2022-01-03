United knockout against Wolverhampton

Manchester United-Wolverhampton, match report and statistics

United and Ronaldo mocked: Wolverhampton wins

Starts at Old Trafford on 2022 Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, who take on Wolverhampton. Rangnick’s team continues to chase the Champions League zone, currently -4 behind fourth-placed Arsenal. To dominate the start of the game, however, are the guests, who become dangerous at 12 ‘and 13’ with Podence And Neves forcing De Gea to intervene. At 19 ‘third chance in just 8 minutes, with Semedo which engages De Gea with a diagonal. The couple formed by Cavani And Ronaldo fails to create special occasions for the hosts. Indeed, the Portuguese gives a ball to with a back pass Jimenez at 35 ‘risking a lot: luckily for him the action was stopped for offside. The first half ended 0-0, with Wolverhampton that proved to be decidedly more dangerous than the hosts. In the second half the hosts react, finding the first real opportunity in the 67th minute, with the discharge of Matic for Bruno Fernandes that from inside the area hits the crossbar. Wolverhampton also hit the crossbar in the 75th minute, from a free kick with Saiss. Long teams in search of the goal that could turn the game, which arrives 82 ‘for the guests: Moutinho collects a short defense by the defense and finds an angled shot that beats De Gea. United launches forward in the final but the game ends like this. Instead, Rangnick and Ronaldo’s 2022 starts badly while celebrating Lage, who goes to -3 from United.