“United, Ronaldo towards goodbye: this is where he could go”

LONDON (ENGLAND) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s second adventure at Manchester United may already have come to an end after just one season. In England they seem to have no doubts: between CR7 and Ralf Rangnick is breaking up. The Portuguese champion even flew home, skipping the derby against Manchester City and setting off a real case. At the end of the season the German coach should leave the bench to take on a role as a consultant, but this should not be enough to keep the former Juve at Old Trafford. According to reports from FootballTransfers, the Lusitanian champion will say goodbye to Manchester United in case of failure to qualify for the next Champions League. But that’s not all, because he would also have put an adventure at PSG at the top of his wish list, alongside Lionel Messi, the historic rival in the race for personal awards, but also for team trophies when one was the driver of the Real and the other the captain of Barcelona. In the background there would also be the hypothesis of Sporting Lisbon, the club where it all began and where his mother would like to see him, but CR7 has not yet satisfied his hunger for great success and seems determined to still play at the highest levels in a top club.
The English tabloid The Sun this morning he opens playing with the past and the future of the Portuguese and with the title: “Ron the Legend”, with the last three letters (End) colored and highlighted to say that the adventure of the Portuguese legend to the Red Devils is about to come to an end. The former Juve, however, would not be the only one to want to leave Old Trafford. The 24-year-old English striker Marcus Rashford could also follow him, who still has 18 months on his contract but has ended up in the crosshairs of several clubs not only in the Premier League (Newcastle, West Ham and Arsenal), but also abroad. Rashford could land, as well as CR7, at PSG, with the French who, according to the Daily Mailwould be ready to sign him and bet on him as the heir of Kylian Mbappé, betrothed to Real Madrid.