United Rugby Championship: Benetton-Zebre postponed

Due to some positivity, the Italian derby has also been postponed to a later date

Nothing to do, even skip the Italian derby. After the first leg of Lanfranchi, the only match to be played last weekend, the second match between Benetton and Zebre scheduled for Monigo has been postponed to a later date.

Due to some positive cases within the Benetton squad – the United Rugby Championship board announced with a note on the official website – the match will not be played.

The news of the postponement of Monigo’s match follows shortly that of the cancellation of another 3 matches of the next day of URC: Benetton-Zebre then joins Dragons-Cardiff, Ulster-Leinster and Edinburgh-Glasgow.

At this point, the work of the URC becomes more and more difficult, which will have to find a way to recover these matches within a calendar that is now increasingly dense, and with an ever-increasing number of postponements between championships and cups.

In the first leg, Benetton had triumphed 39-14, with goals from Ruzza, Pettinelli, Menoncello, Brex and Marin. The Zebras had limited the liabilities with the markings of Boni and Bisegni. Up until now, the lions had been the only ones to play all matches in the competition.

Both teams will take a rest session next week (matches with the South Africans on matchday 10 are scheduled for the end of February), and then return to play – hopefully – in the Challenge Cup.

