United shock: Greenwood arrested after his girlfriend accuses on social networks of rape and assault, VIDEO | Abroad

Sensational and shocking the news that comes from England and that in a short time has gone viral all over the world: very heavy accusations against the Manchester United player Mason Greenwood which, according to reports from his former partner Harriet Robson with some posts she published on social media including photos and audio, she would have it harassed and sexually abused, after having abused her on several occasionsIn the shots shock shared by the model you can clearly see the large bruises as well as blood leaks: everything was then canceled by Robson but on the question also the Red Devils they started investigations and expressed their thoughts, declaring themselves “strangers and distant from any form of violence”.

ARRESTED BY THE POLICE – Later in the afternoon it was learned that a man in his twenties was arrested on charges of rape and assault after Manchester United suspended the footballer: Greater Manchester police said they were informed of “Pictures and videos on social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. We can confirm that a man in his 20s was arrested on charges of rape and assault. He remains in custody”: