United States, 16-year-old kidnapped uses help signal learned on Tik Tok: rescued by police

A 16-year-old girl used the signal, learned from watching a video on Tik Tok, to ask for help while she was in the car with the man who had kidnapped her. And luck would have it that on the Kentucky highway, not far from the border with Tennessee, a driver who knew that signal passed by and called 911, continuing to follow the suspicious car until the police arrived.

“I truly believe this signal saved this girl’s life,” said the spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, explaining how the agents were able to stop the car and arrest Herbert Brick, the 61-year-old man. years that he had kidnapped the girl who had the mental clarity to be able to ask for help without her kidnapper realizing it.

The video went viral

The “signal for help” video was posted on social media last year by the Women’s Funding Network, an organization that helps women and girls, and had gone viral on Tik Tok. And for this one of the motorists flanked by the kidnapper’s Toyota understood that the gestures that the girl continued to make were requests for help. According to the police reconstruction, the girl’s parents reported the disappearance of their daughter two days ago in Asheville, North Carolina. The same young woman then told the police that she had accepted a ride from Brick, with whom she had started traveling, heading south. But at a certain point the young woman felt in danger and understood that she had to seek help.