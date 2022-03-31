United States: A boy dies in Missouri, shot by his younger brother | WORLD

A 10-year-old boy killed his 12-year-old brother while they were both playing with a gun they found inside a house in San Luis, United Statesreported the police.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in a neighborhood in the north of the city of the state of MissouriKMOV television reported. Police said one of the parents was in the house and was getting a haircut when the older boy was shot in the face.

SIGHT: Man who requested sadistic videos from a woman in Venezuela is sentenced to 27 years in prison in the US

Police reported Wednesday that A woman was arrested on possible child endangerment charges.the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The death is added to several similar events in San Luis, of children with weapons. Just last Friday, two young cousins ​​who were using Instagram to live stream from an apartment turned up when one of the boys fatally shot the other before killing himself in what the family said was an accident.

In February, a 12-year-old girl was injured by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot.

SIGHT: He molested minors while working for the US Army and led a child pornography ring

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Mayor Ryan Cousins ​​urged residents to lock up guns. “We understand that people have weapons, but to protect these children we must ensure that these weapons are protected,” he said.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that promotes gun control, in 2020, the unintentional shooting of children under the age of 18 in the United States left 142 dead and 242 injured. In 2021, the number of deaths increased to 154 and the number of injuries to 244.

Based on the group’s data and St. Louis’s most recent gun deaths involving children, at least 20 people have died and more than 30 have been injured by gunshots so far this year.