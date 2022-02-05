United States: a dog threatens to die in a burning car, is saved by the heroic gesture of a deputy sheriff

“Please save my Hank,” a man yells. And Hank is his dog trapped in a car in the flames of a fire. A few moments, but full of drama resolved by the heroic gesture of a deputy sheriff of Douglas, Colorado, who managed to rescue the animal.

The scene took place on January 22, but the news spread in these hours when the video filmed by the bodycam of the agents began to bounce on social networks.

“Once I got there, the first thing I saw was a man, who I later discovered to be the owner of the dog, who had thrown something against the rear window of the car” says Deputy Sheriff Michael Gregorek who in a first moment he thought that the man was throwing a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle. But then he realized that the situation was different. “My dog ​​is in the car,” the man kept repeating.

Usa, rescue of a dog from a burning car captured by police body cameras



So the agent, who owns a dog himself, took the truncheon and started breaking the windows to get him out: “Hank was sticking out of the rear window, drooling, his body was stiffening. He was in serious danger – says Gregorek -. The owner was trying to get it out, with no success. The flames and smoke were getting stronger, but right now it was all about getting Hank out of the car. ‘

Once the animal was taken out, Gregorek made him run away on the snow and luckily he did not suffer any injuries, on the contrary he was immediately ready to play.

Meanwhile, on social media, the agent was celebrated as a hero: “Wow, what a wonderful happy ending!” writes one user, while another: «Great job, deputy! You have moved all dog lovers with this rescue! ‘ And again: “Thank you for treating our dogs as members of our community.”

