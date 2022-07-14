United States: Air Force performs “successfully” the second test of a hypersonic missile

The United States Air Force has reported this Wednesday that it carried out “successfully” this Tuesday a second test of a hypersonic missile off the coast of southern California after failing at least three times in the context of growing tension over the military development of countries such as Russia and China.

“This was another significant milestone for the Air Force’s first air-launched hypersonic weapon,” said Brigadier General Heath Collins, executive director of the program, adding that the test was conducted in conjunction with Lockheed Martin, according to a statement.

The three previous failures derailed the plans of Washington to announce the production of the missile this year and declare, before September 30, that said launch corresponded to the first hypersonic weapon with combat capacity of USAaccording to the Bloomberg news agency.

This air-launched rapid response weapon (ARRW) is designed to destroy sensitive targets and expands the capabilities of precision strike weapon systems against heavily defended ground targets.

US believes Iran is preparing to send armed drones to Russia

The US government said on Monday it had information that Iran is preparing to hand over hundreds of drones to Russia for Moscow to use in its military offensive against Ukraine.

The National Security Adviser of the White House, Jake Sullivan, pointed out in an appearance before the press that they have no evidence that these devices have already reached their destination, but that Iran is preparing that shipment and that it will begin to form this month. the Russian forces in the use of those armed drones.

“This is just one example of how Russia relies on countries like Iran“, he pointed.

Sullivan stressed that the United States will continue to do everything possible to guarantee the defense of Ukraine and “help Ukrainians show that the efforts of Russia for erasing Ukraine of the map cannot succeed.

Since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, USA has provided billions of dollars in security aid to that European country. The most recent was last week when Washington announced that it would give Ukrainian forces $400 million worth of weapons, including precision munitions for the military.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)