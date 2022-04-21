United States Capitol evacuated due to aerial “threat”

The United States Capitol has been evacuated in an emergency due to a “possible threat” from the air.

According to various reports, the authorities of the headquarters of the Congress of the American Union ordered the evacuation of the complex due to a “possible threat” to the legislators, derived from a plane flying over the place.

The Capitol Police (USCP) is “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat”, according to the alert that was sent to congressional staff during the last hours of the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 20.

They evacuate the Capitol: Message from the authorities

“Evacuate Now: Aircraft Intrusion”reads the alert message issued by the authorities to all Capitol staff.

The complex was evacuated in its entirety. including the Capitol Visitor Center, the Library of Congress, the House and Senate office buildings, and the United States Botanic Garden.

After the evacuation in Washington DC, the USCP revealed that there was no threat as such to the Capitol and that it was only a “precautionary” measure.

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to eat. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

“The Capitol was evacuated as a precaution tonight. There is no threat on Capitol Hill. More details to come”reads a brief statement issued through social networks.

Until now, there are no more details about it.